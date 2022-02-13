Artistic swimming began this winter at the YMCA

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The YMCA of Frederick County has started a new club for children in the area to build a competitive youth program.

Artistic swimming is the perfect combination of swimming, dance, music, and gymnastics. The sport requires strength, endurance, flexibility, and artistry.

” I saw the Olympics this summer, and it was inspired to get a program started because there’s nothing with any anywhere near here, Instructor Jessica Gearhart explained. “So we’re really excited to offer it to kids and give them a new experience.”

Instructor Jessica Gearhart was a competitive artistic swimmer herself and said it’s a great way for kids to build their strength in a fun and creative way.

“It’s really cool because I haven’t swam in an indoor pool for a while, and since the YMCA is built, it’s really fun, Swimmer Elizabeth Chindblom explained.” “It’s really fun and I’ve never done synchronized swimming, and it’s just a blast.”

Registration for their artistic swimming summer camp is currently open. Visit their website for more details