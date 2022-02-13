Artistic swimming began this winter at the YMCA

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The YMCA of Frederick County has started a new club for children in the area to build a competitive youth program.

Artistic swimming is the perfect combination of swimming, dance, music, and gymnastics. The sport requires strength, endurance, flexibility, and artistry.

” I saw the Olympics this summer, and it was inspired to get a program started because there’s nothing with any anywhere near here, Instructor Jessica Gearhart explained. “So we’re really excited to offer it to kids and give them a new experience.”

Instructor Jessica Gearhart was a competitive artistic swimmer herself and said it’s a great way for kids to build their strength in a fun and creative way.

“It’s really cool because I haven’t swam in an indoor pool for a while, and since the YMCA is built, it’s really fun, Swimmer Elizabeth Chindblom explained.” “It’s really fun and I’ve never done synchronized swimming, and it’s just a blast.”

Registration for their artistic swimming summer camp is currently open. Visit their website for more details

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories