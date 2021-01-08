Artist restores vandalized murals in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM) – A DC artist is working to restore a pair of murals she painted in Takoma Park which were vandalized in December.

A woman was filmed on December 10, 2020, using a razor blade to scratch the paint off two murals decorating picnic tables near the Takoma Park Gazebo on Main Street.

I’m livid. An artist friend of mine confronted + recorded this woman literally defacing my murals because she “doesn’t like them” and doesn’t believe I was hired to create them. How racist do you have to be to scrape black faces + names off of someone’s art? Disgusting pic.twitter.com/wC9DA9Ft1w — STONA LISA (@TRAPBOB) December 10, 2020

The murals were painted by a DC artist, Tenbeete “Trap Bob” Solomon, commissioned by the Old Takoma Business Association.

“We’re appalled by it,” Executive Director of the Association Laura Barclay said. “And the fact that it was specifically a black woman’s face that was scratched off, the message of social justice was scratched off, a black woman artist’s signature was scratched off. So we think it was racially motivated.”

Takoma park commissioned Solomon to restore the murals, but she says the person responsible for the vandalism was never charged.

“They did identify her the following week after it happened, then we were waiting for the state to decide if charges were going to be brought,” she said. “And we actually just found out on, I believe, Wednesday that they decided not to press charges. Which is incredibly disappointing but also not surprising, unfortunately.”

Solomon says she hopes to appeal the decision to pursue charges, but in the meantime hopes the restored murals will be left alone this time.

“I of course myself didn’t expect it to happen to me, but I do believe it happened for a reason,” Solomon said. “It’s so I can bring more perspective and more attention to this problem because it is happening every day.”

The State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Police were unable to be reached for comment at the time this article was written.