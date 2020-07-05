Artist promotes positive artwork to endure pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With so much uncertainty in the world many people have been trying to paint some positivity.

Megan Knarr is an artist who is trying to use her art to spread positive messages.

With all the hardships our world has faced, it is easy to forget about all the good, so Knarr uses her art to motivate others by creating different messages within her paintings.

She believes it is important for people to find an outlet to express themselves and art is her way of self expression.

She uses social media to showcase her work and adds positive messages to her art so people can remember that this too shall pass.

Whether it be creating music or art or, you know, writing something I feel like everybody has that niche and that path and it’s just I want my art to inspire my like message to inspire others to really find that path for themselves, and just go and feel that way.

” Whether it be creating music or art or just writing something I feel like everybody has that niche and that path, and I just want my art and messages to inspire others to really find that path for themselves, and just go and heal” said Knarr









Knarr hopes to continue inspiring people and allow everyone to realize that there is still good in the world, sometimes you just have to paint it or make it yourself.