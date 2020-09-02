Art in the Park event transitions to an online auction

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For more than a decade, sports fanatics and art admirers have come together for an annual event that will now be hosted online this year.

The 14th annual Art in the Park event hosted by the Frederick Keys minor league baseball team and the Frederick Arts Council will become a virtual auction. The online format replaces the gathering of artists and players at Harry Grove Stadium.

Local artist, Matt Long, created this year’s jersey design that is now open for bidding online.

Long says the patriotic design is a personal expression that reflects on local history.

“I was born on the Fourth of July so I’m a sucker for red, white and blue,” Long explained, “I think I went with this touching back to the Keys baseball team heritage, being named after Francis Scott Key [writer of] the Star-Spangled Banner and that hometown presence here in Frederick County.”

The auction will run through Friday and proceeds will support arts programming throughout Frederick County.

“FAC is pleased to offer a favorite component of Art in the Park virtually,” said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council. “We’re excited about Matt’s colorful design and we’re happy the community will be able to enjoy the jerseys as well.”

Find out more about artist Matt Long at https://ledbaltimore.com/featured-on-the-board/matt-long/