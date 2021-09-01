Art exhibit in Washington County highlights addiction recovery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Arts Council has partnered with Washington Goes Purple to create art that focuses on addiction recovery.

September is National Recovery Month, focusing on the hope that comes with overcoming addiction. An art exhibit at the Washington County Arts Council matches that message. The exhibit is called “Symbolizing the Hope in Recovery through Purple.”

“This year we really wanted to focus on hope because we’ve lacked hope in the last couple years, so just really emphasizing that there is hope and there is recovery,” said Vicki Sterling with the Washington County Health Department Director of Behavioral Health.

Over 30 pieces of 2D and 3D art, everything from paintings to sculptures to photos, each capture the recovery journey.

“We asked the artist to submit a statement along with their piece which explains what it means to them and how they have been touched with this,” said Mary Anne Burke Executive Director of the Washington County Arts Council.

The goal of the exhibit is to connect with the community and teach people that recovery is possible.

“I think that art is kind of a universal language for all of us so it’s easy to express emotions especially regarding this subject through art,” said Mayor Emily Keller.

The exhibit will be on display through September 28. All pieces in the exhibit are for sale. You can contact the Washington County Arts Council if you’re interested in purchasing.