Arson investigation launched in Gaithersburg house fire that displaced family

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says it is investigating an early Thursday morning house fire as an arson.

MCFRS official Pete Piringer says emergency responders reported to the house fire around 1 a.m. at 16 Marquis Drive. Piringer says the fire was already well developed upon arrival and showing through the roof, but the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Two adults, two kids and a dog make up the family displaced by the fire. Piringer says a total of $550,000 in damage was made to the structure and belongings.

Anyone with information about what led to the fire is asked to contact the arson tipline at 240-777-2263.