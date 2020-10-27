Arson investigation in Potomac house fire

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — An arson investigation is underway after a woman and multiple animals were rescued from a Montgomery County house fire Monday night.

11 fire response crews were called to the 11,100 block of Korman Drive in Potomac. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle on fire that extended to the house. Firefighters rescued a woman from a second-floor bedroom, she was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Five cats were also rescued.

“When units arrived on the scene they had a vehicle on fire, pretty significant fire in the vehicle and smoke coming from the house,” said Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services.

Officials say the fire caused moderate damages.