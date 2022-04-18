CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an arson that took place early Monday morning at a Cumberland apartment.

A resident in the building on North Liberty Street heard the fire alarm go off around 4:06 a.m. When he opened the door, officials said that he saw a Molotov cocktail on the ground. He was able to put it out before first responders arrived, but the fire had caused damage to the door and frame.

No arrests have been made in this case yet. Officials ask that anyone with any information contact Deputy Fire Marshal Reed at 301-729-5542.