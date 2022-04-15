CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities are opening an arson investigation after a house fire in Cumberland on Friday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the 400 block of Baltimore Ave. around 11:00 a.m. They found that part of the residence was on fire when they arrived. Officials did not say how many people were inside, but they were all transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking into a claim of explosive items that were inside the residence, but they can not confirm whether or not these items were there. A bomb squad and the Maryland State Fire Marshall have been called to the scene.

The fire has been put out, but the area around Baltimore Ave. is closed during this investigation.