Arson arrest made in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services say a woman was arrested early Wednesday morning and is facing charges after an arson fire in Rockville.

Officials say they responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to an exterior fire in the 100 block of Elmcroft Square. After it was extinguished, Montgomery County Fire and Explosive investigations developed the woman as a person of interest, and the arrest was made by Rockville Police.