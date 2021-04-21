Armed man shoots, kills self after attempted carjacking in PG County

FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — A gunman in Fairmount Heights shot and killed himself after an attempted carjacking to evade officers Wednesday morning, Seat Pleasant Police say.

Assisting Prince George’s County Police, Seat Pleasant Police say they responded to Lee Street & 60th Street around 8 a.m. for a report of an armed person. Police say they did not find anyone matching the description until they were leaving the area.

SPPD Chief Devan Martin says when officers saw the suspect and attempted to question him, the suspect immediately began to flee from the officers. Martin said the man ran to the intersection of Sheriff Road and Addison Road, where he attempted an armed carjacking of a stopped car.

Martin said the car sped away, leaving the suspect in the intersection. When officers caught up to the suspect, Martin says the man withdrew the gun and shot himself.

It is unclear if the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene or at a later time. Prince George’s County Police are investigating the carjacking and the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.