Armed carjacking suspect arrested; two suspects remain at large

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested a suspect who they say was involved in an armed carjacking Wednesday night in Rockville.

At around 8:30 pm officers responded to a call on the 12,000 block of Veirs Mill Road. Police say they spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. Police believe two additional suspects ran off near the intersection of North Van Buren Street and West Middle Lane.

The suspects remain at large. Police released a description of the suspects: two males, one had a red shirt and braided hair, and the other suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.