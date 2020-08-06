Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic Schools released a reopening plan for the school year

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Chancellor of Education, Mr. James B. Sellinger, and Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Dr. Donna Hargens, of the Archdiocese of Baltimore released its reopening plan for its elementary and secondary schools for the 2020-21 school year.

The plan is designed to maximize both safety and in person instruction and requires strict adherence to all recommended safety practices, including social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings.

The Archdioceses believes under the plan, most Catholic schools will be able to safely accommodate all students for a five day in person class.

However, if some families do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school the Archdiocese is providing an alternative.

Some schools will begin the school year under a blended or hybrid model incorporating both in-person and remote learning.

“We have probably about 85% of our students who are going to do in person learning, but we do have some who are going to choose distance learning. We were able to purchase cameras and sound bars so that students can also do synchronized learning, so they can be at home, and still be learning with their fellow classmates,” said Christopher Cosentino, President of St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School.

Although things will look different, some teachers are excited to come back and begin teaching their students in person.

“I’m thrilled, the students energize me, and that’s what it’s all about. The one on one person to person, so I was very excited to hear we were going back in the classroom,” said Theology teacher Kathleen Lilly.

The Archdiocese’s reopening plan was developed with guidance and resources from state and local

officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of

Pediatrics.

Organizers say the plan provides a framework for schools to facilitate the safe return of faculty and staff on August 24, 2020 and for students on August 31.

