Arc of Washington County receives donation to support staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Hagerstown donated money to the Arc of Washington County which has been serving the community for nearly seventy years by providing services for adults and children with disabilities.

The $1,500 donation will be used to support training and education for the Arc of Washington County’s staff as they continue to work through the pandemic. The non-profit is also currently working on a construction project which they say, is largely funded by the community.

“For non-profit organizations that take on the challenges that we do we can’t do what we do without community support and so we’re extremely appreciative of the funds and the donation,” said Troy Van Scoyoc, executive director of the Arc of Washington County.

“Sheehy Hagerstown is pleased to do anything we can for the Hagerstown community and make sure that if there’s anything if there’s anybody in need or anything we can do to help… We want to do that and let everyone know that we care,” said Chris Gaston, sales director for Sheehy Hagerstown.

Sheehy Hagerstown says they plan to continue donating money to local non-profits.