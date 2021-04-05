April 5 proclaimed as Taekwondo Day in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Millions of Marylanders have had to find new hobbies during the pandemic as a way to get rid of stress and stay in shape.

On Monday, Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed April 5 as Taekwondo Day in Maryland. According to Hogan, taekwondo has helped keep many residents of Maryland strong during the pandemic. He decided to create a day dedicated to highlighting the positive impact that the popular martial art has had over the years. Taekwondo has helped spread positivity and hope as well as helped people stay in shape.

“Taekwondo teaches more than physical strength,” said Hogan in a video announcement. “It emphasizes integrity, determination, leadership, self-control, loyalty character, and respect. During the COVID-19 pandemic, taekwondo has helped so many in our state.”

Gov. Hogan has an honorary ninth-degree black belt from the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Korea.