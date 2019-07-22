Approximately 20 people stranded following Greyhound bus breakdown

According to Maryland State Police, approximately 20 people are stranded on I-70 E

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — A Greyhound bus broke down on I-70 east near Hancock on Monday which left close to 20 people stranded for nearly 5 hours.

The bus was on its way from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. when it pulled off the road around 9:30 a.m. for engine problems.

The passengers on the bus said they didn’t have access to air conditioning, food, or water.

A passenger on the bus, Sammy Balyasny said the conditions were “terrible and unthinkable.”

One person was transported by Hancock EMS to the hospital after a call for heat-related illness. Maryland State Police brought cases of water to the passengers around 1:30 p.m.

“So the bus is extremely hot. You can’t even use the bathroom. It just feels like injustice all the way around,” said Alisha Reid, a passenger on the bus.

The driver of the bus refused to make any comments in regards to the situation. A backup bus arrived at the scene at approximately 2 p.m.