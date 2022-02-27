FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Farmers who are looking to expand or diversify their operations are lucky, thanks to the Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner.

Through the Frederick County award-winning agriculture innovation grants program, farmers can apply to receive funds to help support Frederick County’s agriculture industry.

This is the first year the grant program was awarded approximately $5,000, which is the most they have received.

The funds from the grant will be awarded to around 24 Frederick county agriculture operations, which in turn created 61 full-time positions and 63 part-time positions.

Agriculture innovation grants of $5,000 or more are available twice a year to crop and livestock producers, value-added producers, agricultural cooperatives, seafood processors, and primary and secondary timber products processors.

Funds may be used for research and development, production buildings, major fixtures, or processing facilities.

A review committee scores all applications based on established metrics and recommends awards to the county executive.

Information about the program and how to apply is available on their website.