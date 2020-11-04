Applications for Direct Restaurant Relief Grants now available in Washington County

Diners are seen in a dining room of popular Melbourne Restaurant Chin Chin in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. In Melbourne, Australia’s former coronavirus hot spot, restaurants, cafes and bars were allowed to open and outdoor contact sports can resume Wednesday, emerging from a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Applications for Direct Restaurant Relief Grants are now available in Washington County.

Up to $1.35 will be awarded through the grant program. The money comes from the state of Maryland’s Department of Commerce and is separate from CARES funding. The money will help restaurants and eateries who have struggled during the pandemic or who had to make extra accommodations to provide safe places for dining.

Applications are due on December 18th and can be downloaded here.