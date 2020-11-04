Applications for Direct Restaurant Relief Grants now available in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Applications for Direct Restaurant Relief Grants are now available in Washington County.
Up to $1.35 will be awarded through the grant program. The money comes from the state of Maryland’s Department of Commerce and is separate from CARES funding. The money will help restaurants and eateries who have struggled during the pandemic or who had to make extra accommodations to provide safe places for dining.
Applications are due on December 18th and can be downloaded here.
