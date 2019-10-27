Apple lovers set out to Big Pool for the 4th annual “A Bushel Box Applefest”

The family run business has been serving the community with fresh apples, apple cider and more for years

BIG POOL, M.d. (WDVM) — Everyone with a love of apples set out to Bragunier Orchard for their 4th annual Applefest.

The event is called “A Bushel Box Applefest” and featured over 30 vendors, live music, and apples galore. The family run business has been serving the community with fresh apples, apple cider and more for years. Coordinators say this year they wanted to take a break from the big event, but the community wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“We try to get out of it every year but they twist my arm and make me do it again so, she does a good job, we do really good on our cider, yes, they really like our cider,” Bragunier Orchard Event coordinators said. The orchard will be up and running up until December 14th.