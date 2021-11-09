Apartment building fire displaces family in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An apartment building fire forced one family out of their home in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., fire and rescue crews found the fire spreading through two balconies at Northlake apartments on 12,000 Grey Eagle Court in Germantown. One of the occupants tried to fight the fire before calling 911, but fire officials warn residents not to do that.

Investigators believe the cause is due to improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire caused $250,000 in damages and no one was injured.