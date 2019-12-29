Antietam Broadband set to increase rates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Antietam Broadband has sent out letters to customers saying that rates will be increasing. Meanwhile, their negotiations with FOX have still not come to a consensus.

In the letter sent to customers, Antietam shows a list of items they offer, increasing by double. The broadcast fee sits at $4.88 and will increase to $9.03 per month. Basic plus option sits at $46.45 and will increase to $52.95. Variety plus is increasing by a dollar as well as television adapters. Subscribers around the area say they aren’t happy about the new increases.

“Raise the rates? There is no improvement on anything and where you have to pay extra for all these other things that people get for free I don’t understand it, its kind of unfair. I lose a lot of stuff like your news we don’t get the news anymore I like watching that you know,” Mark Trynor said.

“I want to know what’s going on in this city, and you know, we pay for this and like I said, they give you a promotion and then you wind up getting a higher bill and you don’t even know what it is for and they call and tell you that the promotion is over”,” Donald Barnhart said.

Customers also say they are still upset following Antietam Broadband’s choice to drop WDVM.

“You can’t even enjoy your local news, nothing, I get frustrated, if I had another source I would do it,” Barnhart said.

In the midst of increasing rates, Antietam continues negotiations with FOX. Antietam says if they are unable to reach an agreement with FOX by midnight on December 31st, its possible FOX will be removed from the lineup.

