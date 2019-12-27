Antietam Broadband customers may lose Fox despite fee increases

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Antietam Broadband customers are concerned about price increases that will take effect on the first day of the new year, while also potentially losing Fox channels.

According to a letter from Antietam Broadband sent to its customers, the cable provider is increasing its broadcast TV fee by more than double – from $4.88 a month to $9.03 a month starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Other fee increases include Basic Plus, from $46.45 a month to $52.95 a month, as well as Variety Plus increasing by one dollar to $16.99 a month.

Even without paying for WDVM, Antietam claims it still has significant overhead in having to pay other broadcast networks an increased rate.

Antietam cites Fox as one of the networks causing its fee increase, however Fox may not be a part of its subscription package in the new year.

In an advertisement addressing Antietam Broadband customers, Fox said it “may not be part of your cable subscription as of January 1, 2020.”

The advertisement goes on to urge customers to call Antietam Broadband, letting the company know they do not want to lose the networks associated with Fox. These networks include Fox News Channel, Fox Sports, Fox Business Network and more.

Antietam Broadband did not renew its contract with WDVM on Jan. 1, 2019.