Anti-Semitic posters found in Silver Spring community

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) is investigating Anti-Semitic posters that were found all around the Forest Estates community in Silver Spring on Saturday morning.

At 12:45 a.m., a caller said that they saw a male in what appeared to be a Volkswagen Jetta throw the posters out the window, according to MCPD. Throughout the neighborhood, numerous posters with Anti-Semitic language were spotted. Police arrived at the 1900 block of Brisbone Street at around 9:40 a.m., where they discovered the posters with anti-Semitic language when they arrived.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call police at 240-773-6800.