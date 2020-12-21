Anti-discrimination bill considered to protect students across Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A bill to prevent discrimination in public or private schools is being supported by the largest school advocate organization in Maryland.

The Maryland State Education Association supports a new bill that will prohibit discrimination by local Board of Education, public and non-public schools. The policy will address issues with discrimination in schools, which will include types of discrimation against race, religion, sex, gender identity and disabilities, just to name a few. State Leaders Delegate, Jheanelle Wilkins, and Senator Cory McCray are both sponsoring the bill to protect students at schools that accept public funding.

Lawmakers believe the law will help create a standard across the board to expand classes of protection. The bill will also include a process for filing complaints. Maryland State Education Association’s Tina Dove said, “If a child is discriminated against for any particular reason, what their gender is or their gender identity, what their sex is, what their religion is, there’s no right of action for them. There’s no way for them to do anything.”

The law will also provide protection against retaliatory actions if a parent or guardian of a student files a complaint alleging certain discrimination.