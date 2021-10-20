Another zebra is dead, the owner now facing criminal charges

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A second zebra has died in Prince George’s County, the Department of Environment Animal Services Division confirms, and the owner, Jerry Holly, now faces criminal charges.

Officials discovered the dead zebra on Tuesday, October 19, on the farm on Duley Station Road. This zebra is not one of the two zebras currently on the loose, but one from the herd of 36 zebras on the farm. At this time, the cause of death is unknown and under investigation. Officials do not believe there is a health risk to the community or the remaining herd.

The owner is facing charges for violating Prince George’s County Animal Ordinance, Subtitle 3 of the County Code. The offenses include Animals at Large, Cruelty and Neglect and Manner of Keeping/Nuisance. All charges are related to the zebras at large.

The investigation into the animal holding facility, how the zebras escapes and the death of the zebra that got caught in a snare are ongoing. At this time, no animals housed on the property will be impounded. The Department of Environment is exploring all options and potential partnerships with animal sanctuaries, should the animals be removed.

Department of Environment Director Andrea Crooms advised that “the County’s Animal Control Officers are committed to protecting the community and the zebras, and we continue to be hopeful that the animals at large can be safely returned to the herd.”

The public is asked to continue to report any sightings of the zebras to PGC311 or by contacting the Animal Services Division at 301-780-7200. Additionally, the agency is actively seeking the advice and engagement of organizations with expertise in keeping zebras. Those who wish to contribute expertise can reach the DoE by email at doecares@co.pg.md.us.