Annual holiday book drive underway in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Literacy Council of Fredrick County is partnering with Curious Iguana and Barnes and Noble Booksellers for their annual holiday book drive.

The book drive provides new books for children in pre-k through 6th grade, and anyone can donate.

The box at Curious Iguana will be in store from November 15th through December 13th.

“I think it’s especially important this time of year when there’s a lot of gift giving in general books are an amazing gift. If they can also inspire folks to read with their kids or their kids can do independent reading on their own, that’s even better,” said Emerson, lead bookseller at Curious Iguana.

To participate in the holiday book drive, you may purchase and donate books at either Curious Iguana in Downtown Frederick or Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Francis Scott Key Mall.