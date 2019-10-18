Annual Hagerstown Hispanic Festival brings music, spicy food and job opportunities

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The 13th Annual Hagerstown Hispanic Festival brought many people from different backgrounds.

“Since I was little the values of culture and heritage and roots where you came from has always been important to me and my family,” said festival director, Diana Reyes.

Reyes is from Columbia, South America, she expected the event to shine a light of unity and culture.

“Unity means no matter where you’re from, no matter what background you have, coming together and uniting for the purpose of a greater cause, in this case, the greater cause is humanity,” Reyes said

The annual festival included local organizations such as Washington County Goes Purple and Horizon Goodwill. Hagerstown Police Department’s Chief Paul Kifer and Hagerstown Community College President Dr. James Klauber made remarks during the opening ceremony.

Along with live music from groups like the Armonia Latina Band, a soccer game that involved the Barcelona Maryland Soccer Club took place later in the evening. Director of Coaching Victor Castro was happy to be in an atmosphere that catered to all ethnicities and age groups.

“I’ve been here for about three years I played college division one and right now my job is to just help the kids to play soccer,” Castro said.