Annual Christmas Tree lighting held in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tree lighting for the city of Hagerstown was held virtually last year. But this year, the public square was filled with families.

For Hagerstown Mayor, Emily Keller, this was her first tree lighting as mayor.

“It feels so good it’s starting to feel like normal again,” said Keller. “I know we have to be cautious and we have been aware that covid-19 is still here. But it is very good to have some in-person events.”

Dozens of families came out to the square as they lit the Christmas Tree. Free hot chocolate, live music, and games are just a few things that families could enjoy.

Rebecca O’Brien lives in Virginia but is originally from Hagerstown. She said attending the tree lighting is a family tradition. O’Brien said she wanted to bring her kids to the tree lighting for them to experience the magic of Christmas.

“Especially for this little guy who is only a few days older than Christmas so it is just exciting to have him here to experience this,” O’Brien said.

The tree in the public square was planted back in 1995 and is about 25 feet tall. The tree came from the Good Spirits Tree Farm in Boonsboro.

And after the lighting, people attended the holly fest that was held at the Maryland Theatre.

Children from different dance groups spread some more holiday cheer. Six-year-old Jacelyn Whitmore asks Santa Claus to get her one thing for Christmas.

“I want a hippopotamus for Christmas. Only a hippopotamus will do. No crocodiles, or rhinoceroses I only like hippopotamuses,” Whitmore sang.

Spreading the holiday cheer…”Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas!” Santa chanted… Through the city of Hagerstown.