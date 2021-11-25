Annual 5K Turkey Trot benefits students facing food insecurity

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Before people gobbled ’til they wobble, runners, walkers, and joggers lined up at Hagerstown Community College for the 21st annual Turkey Trot.

The annual 5K is run in collaboration between HCC and Washington County Parks and Recreation. The race loops around the HCC campus with proceeds benefitting the college’s athletics program. The race is not only a fun way to get some exercise in before putting your turkey in the oven, but it also serves as a food drive. Runners are asked to bring non-perishable food items that are donated to various food pantries around Hagerstown and in Washington County.

This year, HCC will be expanding its food pantry to help out its students in need. The food collected during the Turkey Trot will be donated to the HCC Student Food Pantry. Amy Sterner, Coordinator of Athletics and the Recreation Center, says the food donated will go a long way to stocking the shelves for students facing food insecurity.

“The turnout was tremendous, the community was so giving,” Sterner says. “We have literally a couple tons of food to take to the student government to stock their new store so that we can help each other out.”

While the Turkey Trot was held but in a limited capacity, nearly 800 runners, walkers, and joggers lined up at the start line before their Thanksgiving meal.

Heather Cline and Michelle Stickel were more than excited to run this year’s Turkey Trot. The pair were sporting matching turkey tutus and came ready to run with her non-perishable donations for the students. Cline explained that she and Stickel, her son’s girlfriend, ran their first Turkey Trot a few years ago. The 5K was during the cold and rain, but with the clear skies and sunshine, the pair were overjoyed to carry on their annual tradition.