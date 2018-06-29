DEVELOPING: 5 people are dead, other injuries in Annapolis shooting Video Video

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Five people are dead after a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

Police tape lines the streets of Bestgate Road right outside of the Capital Gazette.

“This person was prepared today to come in,” said acting Police Chief, Bill Kampf, Anne Arundel County Police Department. “This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm."

Five people are confirmed dead: Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, John McNamara, Gerald Fischamn, and Robert Hiaasen. They all worked at the Capital Gazette.

Two more are injured as the Jarrod Ramos, a white male in his late 30’s from Maryland, walked into the first floor with a shot gun.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jarrod Ramos (Courtesy of Anne Arundel County Police)

"This was a targeted attack,” continued Chief Kampf.

Police report that threats were made to the local newspaper through social media as early as Thursday. And as shots rang out, people took to twitter to share their stories.

Phil Davis, a crime and court reporter at the Gazette wrote: "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you are under your desk than hear a gunman reload.”

Police evacuated 170 people from the building and apprehended the suspect.

"I was just trying to get out of there,” said one eyewitness. “I was like worried that we were endangered. I was just trying to focus on running and getting out."

"We have friends at the Capital. We speak with these men and women on a daily basis to get stories out, that are important to these citizens of the county. We are here. We are invested. We are going to do this investigation right,” finished Chief Kampf.

We will continue to update this story once information becomes available.