Animal shelter “overrun” with kittens, offers adoption promotion

The Frederick County Animal Shelter have been “overrun” with kittens. In an effort to find forever homes for the felines, the shelter is offering an adoption promotion.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Grey ones, black ones, shy ones, and outgoing ones. The Frederick County Animal Shelter has all types.

“We have tons of kittens everywhere,” said humane educator Bethany Davidson.

You can find them overrunning what was once a nearly empty area of the county animal shelter.

“We had been really light on animals, our population had been really low,” Davidson explained. “But through the last several weeks we started to develop an increase in kittens.”

Davidson says recently stray kittens been dropped off at the shelter by people who have spotted them out and about throughout the county.

“Kitten season has been continuing on later and later as the weather has shifted and it’s been warmer for longer. People are outside and seeing stray animals and bringing them here, which is the right thing to do,” said Davidson.

At the end of September, the shelter housed 49 kittens. Over the last several weeks, the population has skyrocketed to 80.

In a push to find forever homes for the crowd of kittens, the shelter is offering a promotion for adoption. Fees have been reduced from $97.50 dollars to $50. Davidson says the fee covers the cost of vaccinating, micro-chipping, and neutering animals.

While the shelter remains closed to the public, interested adopters can fill out an online application.

“Our application has been enhanced to ask more questions. And then we are matching you with cats we think would be a good fit for your home,” said Davidson.

On Wednesday morning, the animal shelter will host an adoption event outside of their Rosemont Avenue location.

For more information on animal adoption click here.