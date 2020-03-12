Animal encounter lets kids touch and see exotic animals

The hands-on experience is meant to be informative and spark a love for the animals.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Kids had the chance to get up close and personal with some unique animal species at the Discovery Station in Hagerstown as part of an animal encounter experience.

A crested gecko, blue-tongue skink, and a pygmy hedgehog were some of the animal’s kids got to see and touch from Wonderfully Wild. Animal educators say it’s all apart of a way to help kids grow a love and appreciation for animals early on.

“I think that having a hands-on connection with animals is what fosters a love for it and right now we need the kids of our world to care about the world and to do all they can to help it,” said Jenny Kirkner, owner of Wonderfully Wild.

The animals that kids had the chance to experience came from all over the world including places like Africa and Mexico.