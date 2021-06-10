An update regarding Frederick County’s vaccination effort and suitability projects

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing on Thursday to discuss the county’s vaccination effort and provided an update on a sustainability project.

Half of Frederick County residents are vaccinated, but the county executive expressed more needs to be done.

“Our case rates and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically but there are still people with COVID at Frederick Health Hospital in the ICU and two families lost a member,” said Gardner.

Over 100,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and the executive says anyone who has not been vaccinated remains at risk.

Gardner said that getting a vaccine is quick and easy, the county is also operating at their oak street location four days a week.

The vaccination effort is not the only thing Frederick County officials are working on — she also announced that the Lake Linganore project has been completed. With the lake being an important source of water, officials say this is a huge milestone.

The restoration of the lake took about two years to complete. It serves as a primary source of drinking water for the City of Frederick and a backup source for Frederick County.

“As a result, this dredging project will allow the city to continue to rely on this important water source for many decades to come,” said Frederick, Mayor Michael O’Connor.

The county is also working on several sustainability projects to help make Frederick County a greener environment.