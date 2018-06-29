Among the five people shot and killed in Annapolis was local Hagerstown sports reporter Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Among the five people shot and killed in Annapolis was longtime Capital Gazette reporter John McNamara. He was also a former Herald Mail sports reporter in Hagerstown.

The Baltimore Sun reports that McNamara worked as a sports writer for the Capital Gazette newspapers for more than 23 years. McNamara worked at the Herald Mail from August 1983 to September 1987.

Dave Elliott, Human Resource Manager at the Herald Mail worked closely with McNamara for two and a half years. He says he remembers McNamara as a "solid sports reporter, well known as one of the premier high school and college sports writers in Maryland." He added, McNamara's passion was basketball.