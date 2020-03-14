Amid social distancing efforts, a local church moves services to online

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–A church in Hagerstown is responding to Governor Hogan’s COVID-19 executive order banning the gathering of 250 people or more.

Lifehouse Church, one of the largest churches in the region, serves around 2,000 community members during their weekend services, and they are moving those services online as a way to still bring community and faith to the area, as well as to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The church is not a building. The church is a service. We are the church and so we want to encourage people we love to have them connect with us, and honestly we’re here for the community. We want to serve the community,” said Lead Pastor of Lifehouse Church Patrick Grach.

The church says they have been doing online services for several years now and have members partake in their online services from all over the world.