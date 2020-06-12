America’s Hauling for Hope is dedicated to helping nonprofits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — During this time of need, organizations want to ensure everyone is taken care of.

America’s Hauling for Hope is an organization that is dedicated to helping the community. It was organized by Chrystal Jaworski and Clint Rewlings. They strive to help nonprofit companies gain resources they need to better serve the area.

The company offers recyclable services, meaning whatever you don’t need, the organization can recycle it the best they can and give it to other nonprofits. The recyclables can be used for materials to build shelters, for example.

Jaworski and Reqlings are passionate about helping other nonprofits, because they know how hard it is to not have everything you need.

“I haven’t had much but I want to be able to give what I have to anybody who may need it more than I do. It just makes me feel really good to be able to give something that I have, […] or just volunteering myself to help someone,” said Jaworski.

If you would like to donate or get involved, you can visit America’s hauling for Hope Facebook page for more details.