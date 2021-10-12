Americans see increase in gas prices

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You may have noticed an increase in gas prices in our area. AAA reported that gas prices have gone up three cents since Monday, making gas prices in some places more than three dollars.

Justin Ardinger is a Hagerstown resident who said he was not shocked when he saw the increase in gas prices.

“With people not being about to work and continuing to struggle and now the gas prices going up, it’s going to cause more of a worst situation,” Justin Ardinger said.

“When I saw the 3.15 I was like well, wait a second, I was like I knew it I knew it, here it goes. And like I said give it to the end of the year and I think the price will go up to four dollars,” Ardinger continued.

Ragina Ali is the Public and Government affairs officer with AAA. She explained that crude oil which is the main ingredient for gasoline when up in price by the barrel, which is why Americans are seeing an increase in gas prices. Ali said this time of year we tend to see lower prices, but why are we seeing the opposite this year?

“We are also seeing a higher demand than this time last year when the vast majority of Americans were staying home, working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that people have that desire to travel again,” Ali stated.

Gas prices have not been this high since October 2014 making this a national record. But heading into the holiday season, are we still going to see gas prices rising? Well, she says we just have to wait and see.

“We don’t know yet what gas prices may look like,” Ali said.

Ali also told WDVM, that Washington D.C. has seen the highest increase in prices in the nation. She also provided ways for people to save on gas.

Tips on how to save money on gas: