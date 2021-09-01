American Red Cross sees increased need for volunteers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While the American Red Cross usually asks for you to donate your blood, the organization is currently in need of something a little different: Your time.

The need for blood donations — and therefore, the need for volunteers — has greatly increased. Not only due to the pandemic, but also the natural disasters happening around the country.

“Disasters such as a tornado, or Hurricane Ida that happened this week, or the western wildfires,” said Eric Anderson, executive director of American Red Cross of the Greater Shenandoah Valley. “We have such a critical need for trained volunteers or volunteers that can quickly become trained.”

Patrick Leone, an American Red Cross volunteer and donor, had nothing but good things to say about the volunteering experience.

“It’s just a great feeling to see these people come in, and help them out through the process to get them back there to give blood so they can save some lives. And each pint of blood saves two lives,” said Leone, who had taken up volunteering as a way to give back to the community after his retirement.

Whether you have two weeks or only a couple of hours to spare, the American Red Cross could use your help. Volunteers can work in the blood donation centers around the area, assist with shelters sponsored by Red Cross, and even get deployed to disaster areas to provide hands-on care. The link to sign-up can be found here.

Or, if you have a medical background and are looking for a career, the local Red Cross chapter is also looking to fill medical services roles in the area. Visit the careers page here.

If you aren’t in a position to donate either your blood or time, American Red Cross is also always in need of financial donations.