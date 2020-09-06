American Lung Association and Ad Council launches a youth vaping prevention campaign aimed at parents

Experts at the American Lung Association says it’s critically important to educate parents on how they can intervene and prevent their kids from vaping

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — “Get Your Head Out of the Cloud”is a youth vaping awareness campaign from the American Lung Association and the Ad Council.

Officials say it is a wake-up call to parents and guardians about the facts of vaping and breaks down the barriers to ongoing and effective conversations with their children to prevent them from starting to vape.

The campaign provides parents with a simple roadmap for addressing the problem with their kids and other free educational resources, including a conversation guide on the website, www.TalkAboutVaping.org [talkaboutvaping.org].

Health experts say during a pandemic it is crucial to protect your lungs because smoking can cause damage making some people more susceptible to the virus.

” There’s a little bit of data to suggest that people , who both smoke and vape may be at a increased risk for more serious disease with COVID-19. I think now is absolutely the best time for parents to start talking their kids” Said Meilan Han Professor of Medicine University of Michigan.

Teen Vape Youth Advocate Phillip Fuhrman, was once addicted to vaping, but he now works to warn kids his age about the effects of smoking.

” It really is a bad hole to get down, because not only are you going to be moody, and your mood is going to be very fluctuating, t’s going to change a lot, but you’re also going to get into fights with your family more often. Plus you waste a lot of money. Said Fuhrman.

Despite being in the national news cycle, youth vaping continues to skyrocket. Some figures:

5.4 million kids currently use e-cigarettes [cdc.gov] and nearly 8,000 kids start vaping every day.

and nearly 8,000 kids start vaping every day. The use of e-cigarettes by teens has seen an exponential increase of 135% [cdc.gov] over the last two years, equating to 2.4 million new teens [cdc.gov] using e-cigarettes.

Youth who use e-cigarettes are 4 times more likely to try a cigarette and 3 times more likely to become frequent cigarette smokers.

More than 27% of U.S. high-school students and 10.5% of middle schoolers currently vape [cdc.gov] as of 2019.

Experts at the American Lung Association says it’s critically important to educate parents on how they can intervene and prevent their kids from vaping.