American Innovation™ $1 Coin honoring Maryland is unveiled

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and the U.S Mint Director David Ryder have officially unveiled the new American Innovation $1 coins honoring the state of Maryland.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay tribute to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all across the country.

“We are proud to share this new $1 coin with our fellow Marylanders and the nation, highlighting our state’s contributions to expanding our knowledge of the universe,” said Governor Hogan.

The Maryland $1 Coin reverse design was created and sculpted by Chief Engraver Joe Menna. The design depicts the telescope orbiting the earth surrounded by a field of stars with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE,” and “MARYLAND. The coin’s design pays homage to the Hubble Space Telescope.

“The Hubble Space Telescope is an important research tool that provides critical information about the universe, which has led to many scientific discoveries,” said Mint Director David J. Ryder. “Data transmitted by Hubble has helped refine estimates of the age of the universe, trace the growth of galaxies, identify and study planets, identify black holes, and observe stars.”

The bags and rolls of Maryland American innovation $1 coins are uncirculated and are produced at the Mint’s Philadelphia and Denver facilities. You can purchase the coin here.