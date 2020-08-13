American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Maryland chapter wants to spread awareness for mental health

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More than a third of Americans reported depression and anxiety symptoms since the start of the pandemic, according to Hartford Healthcare.

Many people claimed that the stress of financial issues, along with fear, and uncertainty from the pandemic has put them in a depressive state.

To help individuals during this hard time the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Maryland chapter, created a virtual wellness walk where people are encouraged to do mindfulness activities.

The virtual walk is called AFSP’s Wellness Challenge, which will run until September 13. This is a free app that will feature mindfulness and positivity.

The organization is also offering a free monthly open conversation regarding suicide prevention. This will feature information on how to prevent suicide, and how to better your mental health.

It’s open to the public and free of charge. The next conversation will take place on September 8’th. You can register here : https://md-de-talksaveslives-september.attendease.com/

“We really encourage you to be part of it to remind yourself that during this difficult time, you need to make sure to take care of our physical and mental health,” said Kat Olbrich, Maryland and Delaware Area Director of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

