Amazon’s Williamsport Delivery Station Partners with History-Making 23-Year-Old Entrepreneur

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Amazon’s Williamsport delivery station has partnered with 23-year-old entrepreneur Jaren Kirkland.

Out of the thousands of DSP’s Amazon partners across the country, Jaren is making history as one of the youngest.

Jaren Kirkland is an Amazon delivery service partner and the owner of duality ventures.

“Jaron is one of those leaders that you know you feel when you walked into the room. He always puts a smile on my face, and you can just see the respect that he gets from his team,” said Brian Truiet, Amazon Williamsport Delivery Station Site Lead.

When Amazon’s DSP program launched in the area a few years ago, Jaren was there from the start. At the time, he was just 22-years-old.

Growing up, Jaren dreamed of being an entrepreneur, and shortly after graduating from college, he followed in his father’s footsteps.

“I have a really good example. My father has been in the delivery game for about 20 years. He’s an Amazon DSP, as well. When he told me about the opportunity, it was something that I always wanted to do,” said Kirkland.

He employs 80 drivers and is contracted to deliver packages on behalf of amazon throughout Washington County and surrounding areas.

Jaren is also the only black DSP out of the seven DSPs at the delivery station in Williamsport.