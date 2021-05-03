Amazon ranked #1 top company to work for; currently has 3,000 jobs available in DMV

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You might have seen Amazon in different parts of our region from the headquarters in Virginia to distribution centers in various places. That’s because the company is growing and they have recently been named the #1 top company to succeed in a career.

Amidst a global pandemic, LinkedIn found that Amazon was a hiring leader, adding 400,000 U.S. jobs last year. Their study suggests 1 in 16 people will need to find a new occupation by 2030 due to the pandemic. The Department of Labor reported nearly 10 million Americans’ are now unemployed.

Here in Maryland, more than 800,000 people are without a job. Amazon was named the #1 top company to grow a great career by LinkedIn. Representatives from both amazon and LinkedIn share some local insights into the current job market.

“We received more than 30 million job applications in 2020 which is almost double the number we received in 2019,” said Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development at Amazon.

“It’s really about making sure that the companies are helping invest so that employees are ready for what’s ahead,” said Laura Lorenzetti, senior managing editor, LinkedIn.

Amazon has 57,000 employees across the DMV area with 3,000 open positions and 30,000 positions available nationally. Alphabet, JP Morgan, and AT&T were the following company’s ranked.