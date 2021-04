HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown has officially welcomed its very own Amazon Fulfillment Center.

In addition to bringing faster package deliveries to the area, the center will also bring hundreds of jobs for residents. These jobs range from part-time to full-time and start at $15 per hour.

With many people still dealing with long-term unemployment concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, this fulfillment center can potentially be a beneficial addition to the city.