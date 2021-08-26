Amazon Fresh opens first high-tech grocery store in Maryland

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, hundreds of shoppers lined up to experience Maryland’s first and one-of-a-kind grocery store in Montgomery County.

It’s not just your average grocery store. Amazon Fresh opens its first high-tech grocery store in Chevy Chase. This store makes the 18th store in the U.S. and the third in the D.C. area. When customers shop, they are able to grab their items, place them in a cart, and pay through their Amazon app or through the dash cart lane which automatically charges their account.

Items can be found through Amazon Alexa voice technology to eliminate shoppers roaming around trying to locate them. The checkout-free option is in place to get rid of those long lines and wait times when shopping for groceries.

Amazon Fresh employee, Jasmine McCray said, “Long day at work. You want to get in and get out. No other grocery store has this in the DMV.”

There are many ways to get your groceries. Amazon Fresh also provides traditional checkout counters, same-day delivery, and pickup services.