Amazon announces Hagerstown fulfillment center, creating new jobs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Hagerstown, bringing hundreds of new, full-time jobs with it, according to an announcement from Hagerstown Mayor Bob Bruchey and Amazon.

The e-commerce giant says it already operates six fulfillment and sorting centers across the state of Maryland. Amazon boasts a $15 minimum wage for employees.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Amazon said the Hagerstown center will bring “500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits starting of day one of employment.”

A statement from Amazon says aside from jobs on the fulfillment center floor, “Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.”

“Maryland is great for business, and Amazon is excited to continue its growth and investment with a new state-of-the-art operations facility in the City of Hagerstown to serve our customers across the state,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment said in a statement.