Alzheimer’s caretaker shares struggles and advice

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Commission on Aging held an event with the Alzheimer’s Association Tuesday. Attendees learned more about warning signs, effects and resources.

Many of the people who attended are caretakers, including Virginia Carroll.

“I treat him like he’s my little doll baby,” said Carroll, referring to her older brother. She’s been to several events like this one.

“I’ve been a caretaker for about four years now. I like to go around to different places and pick up different stuff, things I can do that are better for him,” she said.

Carroll said being a caretaker is a tough job.

“Taking care of my brother, my life has changed a lot. I don’t really get to do the things I want to do. I’m kind of putting those things aside,” said Carroll.

The presentation talked about ways you can help someone you know who might be suffering from Alzheimer’s. Carroll said there’s one important thing that people tend to forget about.

“Love. Lots of love and TLC. Just give em a lot of TLC. And they’re good,” said Carroll.

She said in addition to taking care of her brother, she also checks in on an older couple that lives across the street from her.

The Alzheimer’s Association sponsors several support groups for caregivers in western Maryland and the surrounding areas.