Alvin F. Tesmer and John J. Hayes Veterans Memorial Fund, helping veterans and their families

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County announced the establishment of the Alvin F. Tesmer and John J. Hayes Veterans Memorial Fund.

The fund, which was founded by John and Kay Hayes in memory of their father, is intended to provide grants to nonprofit organizations to support veterans and their immediate family including their caregivers, spouses, and children in Frederick County and Carroll County, Maryland.

“They really want to support the greatest needs,” said Director of Philanthropic Services, Laura McCullough. “Those who are really being impacted whatever whether it’s homelessness, or medical care, for veterans and also their immediate family members, because we know it’s not just the solider themselves, but those that are closest to them that have needs.”

This fund will ensure that veterans and their families will receive vital support services needed for generations to come.

