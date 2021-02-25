Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates AKA Day at the Maryland Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Over 900 Maryland members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated gathered virtually for AKA Day at the Capitol.

Maryland AKA Day at the Capitol is an annual event for members across the state to meet with their county/district delegations to present the legislative agenda they are advocating for or against. Today, their goal was to advocate for those in communities that are underrepresented or marginalized.

Maryland Delegate Edith Jerry Patterson said, “Policies and laws that are in place in some of the counties have suppressed minority citizens to be actively engaged in policymaking, so we’re about to change that.”

The theme of the event was “Exemplifying Excellence Through Awareness, Knowledge and Action,” and members say Vice President Kamala Harris is an example of their excellence put on the highest display.

Tamara Davis Brown, Legislative Chair of the Upsilon Tau Omega chapter and Maryland Statewide Legislative Agenda Subcommittee Chair, said, “Her ascension into the vice presidency of the United States has only amplified and exemplified who we are and what we do on a day to day basis.”

A spotlight moment was the first African American Speaker of the House the Honorable Adrienne Jones addressing the Black agenda. President of the Senate Bill Ferguson also addressed the group about equity and inclusion.