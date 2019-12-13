Almost 7 years later, nation brings Sandy Hook Promise to life

"We never want something like this to happen again, so we're stepping in."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — December 14, 2012 changed the lives of many when a gunman opened fire inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff members. But, seven years later, the nation is making a promise.

“‘Say Something’ is a training that allows students to recognize when those around them are possibly a harm to themselves or others,” said D’Vinci Interactive Technical Project Manager Grady Shingler. “We need to raise this generation to hopefully never have these types of hurdles or problems in today’s world.”

Hagerstown’s very own D’vinci Interactive is teaming up with other local non-profits to ensure the Sandy Hook Promise comes to life with programs like ‘Say Something’ and ‘Start with Hello’.

“These days, kids are more isolated than ever with electronics and what’s good about this program is that it is an interactive program,” said CEO Beacon House, Inc. Anthony Williams. “The whole idea is to get them off their devices and make a human connection.”

The “Start with Hello” program aims to create a more socially-inclusive culture by helping to identify peers who may be at-risk of hurting themselves or others. Then, the “Say Something” program features educational videos teaching how to look for warning signs on social media and to tell a trusted adult or emergency responder.

“The fact we can help make something along with the Sandy Hook Promise makes our job even more important and powerful,” said D’Vinci Interactive COO Mason Scuderi.

Sandy Hook Promise intends to honor all victims of gun violence.

“A goal of these programs as a whole is to make sure students nationwide are building communities with each other, more understanding of each other and the end goal is to ensure violence in schools is eliminated.” said Shingler. “We never want to see this happen ever again, this training is a great step in that direction.”

For more information on Sandy Hook Promise, click here.